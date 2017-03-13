RCPS Holds Hearing On 2018 Budget
No one spoke at a School Board meeting lasting all of four minutes, including a public hearing Thursday on the division's proposed $138.1 million budget for fiscal 2018, at Pleasant Valley Elementary School. The budget is about 5 percent higher than the $131.4 million budget for fiscal 2017, which ends June 30. The spending plan, which was presented to the board on Monday, would provide a 2 percent salary increase for all employees and an additional raise to teachers with more than 10 years experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angie poff
|5 hr
|Devin
|1
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC