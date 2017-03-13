RCPS Holds Hearing On 2018 Budget

RCPS Holds Hearing On 2018 Budget

No one spoke at a School Board meeting lasting all of four minutes, including a public hearing Thursday on the division's proposed $138.1 million budget for fiscal 2018, at Pleasant Valley Elementary School. The budget is about 5 percent higher than the $131.4 million budget for fiscal 2017, which ends June 30. The spending plan, which was presented to the board on Monday, would provide a 2 percent salary increase for all employees and an additional raise to teachers with more than 10 years experience.

