Purcell Park Pond Cleaned
Although the recent weather has been decidedly wintry, a newly rejuvenated Purcell Park pond will be there waiting for warmer and sunnier days ahead. Thanks in large part to a donation from the Harrisonburg-based Shenandoah Valley Organic chicken company, the once algae-choked pond has had a long-term cleanup the city announced last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC