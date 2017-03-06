Purcell Park Pond Cleaned

Purcell Park Pond Cleaned

Although the recent weather has been decidedly wintry, a newly rejuvenated Purcell Park pond will be there waiting for warmer and sunnier days ahead. Thanks in large part to a donation from the Harrisonburg-based Shenandoah Valley Organic chicken company, the once algae-choked pond has had a long-term cleanup the city announced last week.

