Purcell Park Pond Cleaned

Although the recent weather has been decidedly wintry, a newly rejuvenated Purcell Park pond will be there waiting for warmer and sunnier days ahead. Thanks in large part to a donation from the Harrisonburg-based Shenandoah Valley Organic chicken company, the once algae-choked pond has had a long-term cleanup the city announced last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.