Prosecutors Present Case In Molestation Trial
Prosecutors presented their case in Rockingham County Circuit Court Thursday against a Harrisonburg man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl two years ago. Richard Allen Bird, 29, was charged with seven felony counts of sodomy and one felony count of aggravated sexual battery.
