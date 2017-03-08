Park Stalls Due To Communication Breakdown
At Thursday's Town Council meeting, Town Attorney Mark Callahan said he was struggling to get in contact with the American Legion to confirm details about a deal for the town to purchase its property. Town Council voted in December to approve an agreement for Timberville to acquire the 6.39-acre American Legion Post 278 property to be used as a park.
Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
