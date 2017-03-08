Park Stalls Due To Communication Brea...

Park Stalls Due To Communication Breakdown

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily News-Record

At Thursday's Town Council meeting, Town Attorney Mark Callahan said he was struggling to get in contact with the American Legion to confirm details about a deal for the town to purchase its property. Town Council voted in December to approve an agreement for Timberville to acquire the 6.39-acre American Legion Post 278 property to be used as a park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Inmates Fight Feb 28 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb 10 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
News The First Family (Sep '16) Nov '16 Mohamad dRACIST 14
News Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated Nov '16 Concerned citizen 1
County Landfill Nov '16 County Landfill 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC