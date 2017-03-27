Panel Backs New School
In a straw poll Thursday night, the Harrisonburg City Public Schools' community-based "space committee" unanimously endorsed building a second high school to relieve overcrowding at the city's existing one. At only its second meeting since the School Board formed it earlier this year, the ad-hoc advisory committee supported the most expensive of three main options to resolve the crisis at Harrisonburg High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|6 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar 24
|Info
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb '17
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC