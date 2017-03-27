Panel Backs New School

In a straw poll Thursday night, the Harrisonburg City Public Schools' community-based "space committee" unanimously endorsed building a second high school to relieve overcrowding at the city's existing one. At only its second meeting since the School Board formed it earlier this year, the ad-hoc advisory committee supported the most expensive of three main options to resolve the crisis at Harrisonburg High School.

