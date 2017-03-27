Panel Backs New School

Panel Backs New School

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In a straw poll Thursday night, the Harrisonburg City Public Schools' community-based "space committee" unanimously endorsed building a second high school to relieve overcrowding at the city's existing one. At only its second meeting since the School Board formed it earlier this year, the ad-hoc advisory committee supported the most expensive of three main options to resolve the crisis at Harrisonburg High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... 6 hr spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar 26 hammer 4
Iso Mar 24 Info 1
Angie poff Mar 17 Devin 1
State Inmates Fight Feb '17 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb '17 House of Oak 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,129 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC