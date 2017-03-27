Nexus Dismisses Lawsuit Against Augus...

Nexus Dismisses Lawsuit Against Augusta County Sheriff, Other County Officials

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Nexus Services Inc. dropped its $1.26 million federal lawsuit claiming that Augusta County elected officials and employees violated the plaintiffs' civil rights. Company officials say that tensions have eased between the parties and it's time to move on to use litigation money for a better cause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Sun hammer 4
Iso Mar 24 Info 1
Angie poff Mar 17 Devin 1
State Inmates Fight Feb 28 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb '17 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC