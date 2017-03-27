Nexus Dismisses Lawsuit Against Augusta County Sheriff, Other County Officials
Nexus Services Inc. dropped its $1.26 million federal lawsuit claiming that Augusta County elected officials and employees violated the plaintiffs' civil rights. Company officials say that tensions have eased between the parties and it's time to move on to use litigation money for a better cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
