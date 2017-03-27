Monday Spotlight: Students aim to provide healthy water for girls in Kenya
Three students at Massanutten Regional Governor's School are designing a fluoride filtration system for a girls schools in Narok, Kenya. Juniors Brittany Rohrer, 16, of Mount Crawford; Gabrielle Delbiondo, 17, of Harrisonburg; And Isaac Alderfer, 17, of Broadway, have been working on this project since the beginning of the school year for a research project in teacher Russell Kohrs' class.
