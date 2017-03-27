Mom2Mom A Hit With Sales Target: Moms

Karen Johnson helps her grandniece, Sylvia Woods, 8, as she rings up a customer during the Mom2Mom Consignment Sale on Sunday morning at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Jennifer Joyner and daughter, Kennedy, 4, wait as Karen Johnson helps her Grandniece Sylvia Woods, 8, ring them up at the Mom2- Mom Consignment Sale on Sunday morning at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

