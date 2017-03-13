Marriage Needs Help

According to numbers provided by the Fourth District Circuit Court, 612 married couples in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County officially called it quits last year. This represents a dramatic increase over the prior year, when there were 474 local divorces, just short of our highest annual recorded number ever, 484, in 2013.

