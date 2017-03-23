Lydia Peelle, Ketch Secor To Appear At The Little Grill
Acclaimed author Lydia Peelle will be celebrating the publication of her first novel, "The Midnight Cool," with a number of appearances featuring a variety of music, readings and mixed media. Peelle, along with husband, Ketch Secor, will appear at 7 p.m. March 24 at The Little Grill Collective, located at 621 N. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
