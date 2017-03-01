Library Accepting 'Food For Fines'
Until the drive ends on March 11, residents from Harrisonburg and Rockingham and Page counties can donate cans and boxes of food to pay for overdue fees, said Michael Evans, MRL's director of advancement. Each food item is worth $1 in fines.
