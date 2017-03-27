Lending Her Voice
Andi Arndt, an audiobook narrator in Harrisonburg, has won various awards and has been nominated for an Audie Award at the upcoming June ceremony in New York. Some of Arndt's audiobooks include the popular children's story "Frozen," as well as books written by Tom Perrotta and Nora Roberts.
