Lending Her Voice

Lending Her Voice

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Andi Arndt, an audiobook narrator in Harrisonburg, has won various awards and has been nominated for an Audie Award at the upcoming June ceremony in New York. Some of Arndt's audiobooks include the popular children's story "Frozen," as well as books written by Tom Perrotta and Nora Roberts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar 28 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar 26 hammer 4
Iso Mar 24 Info 1
Angie poff Mar 17 Devin 1
State Inmates Fight Feb '17 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb '17 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC