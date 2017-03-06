Judge: No Access While Hospitalized
A Rockingham County judge ruled Tuesday that a Verona man accused of opening fire on Harrisonburg police won't have access to his attorney until he's released from a hospital. Dakotah Contreras, 19, remains at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville recovering from injuries sustained when police returned fire during the early morning shooting on Feb. 27. Contreras is charged with four counts of attempted capital murder and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
