Homeless Numbers Drop
The number of homeless people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County dropped 14 percent from last year, according to the Western Virginia Continuum of Care. A Jan. 25 count revealed 127 homeless people in the Harrisonburg area, compared to 148 in 2016, according to data released Friday.
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar 28
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 26
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar 24
|Info
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb '17
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
