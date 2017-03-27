Harrisonburg Woman Facing Animal Crue...

Harrisonburg Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily News-Record

Harrisonburg Animal Care and Control and the Harrisonburg Police Department are investigating a case of animal cruelty following the seizure of five dogs from a home Friday. Officers charged Jessica Offenbacker, 23, of Harrisonburg, with several counts of animal cruelty and other related charges after executing a search warrant at 811 Country Club Road, according to a Monday press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) 10 hr Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar 26 hammer 4
Iso Mar 24 Info 1
Angie poff Mar 17 Devin 1
State Inmates Fight Feb 28 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb '17 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC