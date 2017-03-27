Harrisonburg Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

Harrisonburg Animal Care and Control and the Harrisonburg Police Department are investigating a case of animal cruelty following the seizure of five dogs from a home Friday. Officers charged Jessica Offenbacker, 23, of Harrisonburg, with several counts of animal cruelty and other related charges after executing a search warrant at 811 Country Club Road, according to a Monday press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.