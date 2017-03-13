Harrisonburg Police Investigating Gunshots Fired in Franklin Street Area
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a reported shots fired call. At approximately 2200 hours Sunday evening police responded to multiple complaints of gunshots being fired in the wooded area between Franklin Street and East Market Street.
