Harrisonburg Police Investigating Gunshots Fired in Franklin Street Area

18 hrs ago

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a reported shots fired call. At approximately 2200 hours Sunday evening police responded to multiple complaints of gunshots being fired in the wooded area between Franklin Street and East Market Street.

