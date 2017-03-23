Harrisonburg Police Attempting to Identify Burglary Person of Interest
The Harrisonburg Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest in a series of burglaries. The burglaries, five in all, took place between January 11 and March 14, 2017 at a convenience store in Harrisonburg.
Read more at NBC29.
