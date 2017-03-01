GOP Delegates Debate Medical Marijuana
They entertained the crowd with a friendly but ardently discussed intra-party disagreement over a medical marijuana bill that had enjoyed bipartisan support in the Senate but stalled in a House committee during the legislative session that ended last week. The candidate was to have been Denver Riggleman, owner of a craft distillery in Afton and political novice in the four-man race for the GOP entry in next fall's contest with the Democrats for the Executive Mansion.
