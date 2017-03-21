Four Indicted In Christmas Day Assault
A Rockingham County grand jury indicted four people Monday accused of breaking into a home on Christmas Day and attacking multiple people. Harvey of Harrisonburg is charged with one felony count of breaking and entering and two misdemeanor counts of assault by mob.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar 18
|hammer
|2
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC