Flour Power

James Madison University freshman Julia Lohmann, 18, of Howard County, Md., freshman Emma Timmins, 18, of Rumson, N.J., and sophomore Madison Lopez, 19, of Stafford County, eat freshly made doughnuts at Peace, Love And Little Donuts in Harrisonburg. James Madison University freshman Julia Lohmann, 18, of Howard County, Md., freshman Emma Timmins, 18, of Rumson, N.J., and sophomore Madison Lopez, 19, of Stafford County, eat freshly made doughnuts at Peace, Love And Little Donuts in Harrisonburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.