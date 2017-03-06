Farm2Fork Produces Buzz

Victoria Yancharuk and Borivoje Cirkovic sample honey from Hott Apiary with the help of Marie Rothwell and Mike Hott during the Shenandoah Valley Farm2Fork Affair at the Mimslyn Inn in Luray. Victoria Yancharuk and Borivoje Cirkovic sample honey from Hott Apiary with the help of Marie Rothwell and Mike Hott during the Shenandoah Valley Farm2Fork Affair at the Mimslyn Inn in Luray.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.