Experience In The Field

Students from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County schools will be able to get out of the classroom and into the field to learn about farming beginning next fall. With a 10-0 vote to approve Massanutten Technical Center's proposed budget for fiscal 2018, its executive board comprised of members of the city and county school boards approved the addition of an agriculture production program to its career and technical education offerings.
