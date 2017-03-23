Downey Tapped To Lead DN-R Awards Committee
John Downey wasn't just impressed by the academic prowess demonstrated by the nominees for the 2016 Daily News-Record Leadership Awards. To be sure, they were impressive, as were the parts of the applications outlining extracurricular activities that included everything from athletics to theatrics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|14 hr
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Fri
|Info
|1
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC