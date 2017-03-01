Dayton Moves Forward On Greenway
Town Manager Bobby Popowicz said requests for proposals will be sent this week to two construction companies for phase one of the project. The proposed shared-use path would connect Silver Lake with Cooks Creek Park, Cooks Creek Park with the Thomas House, and Thomas House with Sunset Park and The Dayton Market.
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Inmates Fight
|Tue
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
