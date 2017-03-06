County Polling Place May Change This Year
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing during its meeting Wednesday on its intent to move the North River precinct. The polling place for the precinct, which covers most of the area south of Port Republic Road and between U.S. 11 and Cross Keys Road, is Pleasant Valley Elementary School and the county plans to permanently move it to Massanutten Technical Center.
