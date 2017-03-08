Coastal Cuisine
As winter begins to loosen its chilling grip on the Valley, one woman is encouraging its residents to emulate the cultural warmth of the Mediterranean. Mediterranean lifestyle expert Claudia Hanna is partnering with James Madison University's Lifelong Learning Institute for the third installment of the "Eat Like a God or Goddess" Mediterranean cooking class.
