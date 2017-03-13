Civil War Monument On Landmark Register
Fifty-one years after the program began, the state Historical Resources Department on Thursday placed Harrisonburg's only major Civil War memorial on the Virginia Landmarks Register. The historical significance of the Turner Ashby Monument, off Neff Road near Port Republic Road, will now be scrutinized by the National Park Service, which will consider the 8-ton granite memorial for inclusion on the registry of National Historic Landmarks.
