Children learn the importance of farm safety

William Martin was shown a lot of things about farm safety last week, but parts of the tractor safety presentation really stuck with him. Not long after watching a dummy made of hay-stuffed overalls sent spinning by a tractor's power takeoff shaft, the 13-year-old son of Kenneth and Audrey Martin said that example and the remote-controlled tractor that demonstrated how the machine can flip had made an impression.

