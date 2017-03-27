Children learn the importance of farm...

Children learn the importance of farm safety

William Martin was shown a lot of things about farm safety last week, but parts of the tractor safety presentation really stuck with him. Not long after watching a dummy made of hay-stuffed overalls sent spinning by a tractor's power takeoff shaft, the 13-year-old son of Kenneth and Audrey Martin said that example and the remote-controlled tractor that demonstrated how the machine can flip had made an impression.

