Amy Estep smiles at her family as she listens to her baby's heartbeat during her 19-week exam at Brookhaven Women's Health and Natural Birth Center in Harrisonburg on Monday. Misty Ward, a certified professional midwife, performs a 19-week examination of Amy Estep at Brookhaven Women's Health and Natural Birth Center in Harrisonburg on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.