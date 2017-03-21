Anicira To Host Open House
The open house is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 and will showcase art from students at Montevideo Middle, East Rockingham High and Peak View Elementary schools. The art will be available for purchase to benefit Anicira.
