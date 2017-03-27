Alternative Learning Center Gets Name
Rockingham Academy will be built next to Pleasant Valley Elementary School and replace the Dayton Learning Center, which serves as an alternative school for middle and high school students and provides adult education. It has 79 students and 12 faculty and staff members.
