Addressing The Issue

Addressing The Issue

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation staff members Tanesha Bannister and Stephanie Howard organize prom dresses donated by the community for the annual Fancy and Free Prom Boutique at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center. FROM LEFT: Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation staff members Cory Jeffries, Stephanie Howard and Tanesha Bannister organize prom dresses at the Simms Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Iso 18 hr Info 1
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Thu Baffled 3
Angie poff Mar 17 Devin 1
State Inmates Fight Feb 28 State Inmates Fight 1
House of Oak Feb '17 House of Oak 1
News Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager Jan '17 Gerry Bernard 2
News Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No Nov '16 heavy 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC