Addressing The Issue

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation staff members Tanesha Bannister and Stephanie Howard organize prom dresses donated by the community for the annual Fancy and Free Prom Boutique at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center. FROM LEFT: Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation staff members Cory Jeffries, Stephanie Howard and Tanesha Bannister organize prom dresses at the Simms Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.