Addressing The Issue
Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation staff members Tanesha Bannister and Stephanie Howard organize prom dresses donated by the community for the annual Fancy and Free Prom Boutique at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center. FROM LEFT: Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation staff members Cory Jeffries, Stephanie Howard and Tanesha Bannister organize prom dresses at the Simms Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iso
|18 hr
|Info
|1
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Baffled
|3
|Angie poff
|Mar 17
|Devin
|1
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb '17
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC