Activists Keep Pressure On Goodlatte

Rick Yoder of Harrisonburg holds up a sign at a rally at Court Square Saturday calling for Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Roanoke, to hold an in-person, local town hall meeting. Rick Yoder of Harrisonburg holds up a sign at a rally at Court Square Saturday calling for Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Roanoke, to hold an in-person, local town hall meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.