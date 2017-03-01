Above And Beyond'
Don Driver, the director of social services for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, cleans out his office Tuesday during his last day as director. He is retiring after 41 years with social services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Inmates Fight
|Feb 28
|State Inmates Fight
|1
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC