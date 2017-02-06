UPDATED: HPD Identifies Body Found
Nicholas Ortega Jr., 48, of Harrisonburg, was found dead near the intersection of West Washington and Jefferson streets around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release. Sgt. Chris Monahan of the Harrisonburg Police Department said Sunday the body was found in the woods near train tracks by people who frequent the area.
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
|State Corrections (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|State Corrections
|1
