Together, We're Stronger' - Volunteers Open Arms To Muslims In The Valley
Terry Witmer of Ottobine prepares lunch at the Islamic Center of Shenandoah Valley to be served to worshippers following midday prayers Friday. About a dozen volunteers collected and handed out lunches in a show of solidarity with the local Muslim community.
