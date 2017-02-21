Supervisors Deny Cell Tower Request
On Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors denied a request by Verizon Wireless for a 199-foot tower beyond a cul-de-sac on Three Leagues Road. Supervisors Pablo Cuevas, Mike Breeden, Rick Chandler, Bill Kyger and Fred Eberly voted to deny the request.
