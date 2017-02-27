Suit Seeks To Nix - Incumbent Protect...

Suit Seeks To Nix - Incumbent Protection Act'

Read more: The Daily News-Record

But with the election of President Donald Trump, many rank-and-file Republicans want to make it the Brand New Party by putting more unconventional, more conservative outsiders into other offices. So three Republicans and the members of two legislative district Republican Party committees are suing to make it easier to nominate candidates for public office by conventions or caucuses that draw smaller numbers of the rank-and-file GOP faithful, rather than primaries, in which anyone registered can vote, regardless of party affiliation.

Read more at The Daily News-Record.

