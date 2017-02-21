Student Complex Eyes Expansion

In the latest case in point, the developer of Campus View Apartments on Reservoir Street wants to expand for the second time in as many years in an effort to attract more students from James Madison University. The off-campus housing complex, which opened with 120 units in 2012-13 and expanded last year to 144, now wants to add another 24 units, bringing the total to 168, Davis Mill LLC partner Guy Blundon said on Thursday.

