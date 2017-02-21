Social Services Gets New Director

Celest Williams has a giant's shoes to fill as the next director of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Social Services District. Williams, assistant director of the joint city-county agency, will have the "assistant" part stricken from her title as of Wednesday, County Administrator Stephen King announced Thursday.

