Saturday Night Fever
Contra dancers promenade down the floor. Local nonprofit organization Shenandoah Valley Contra Dance organizes and holds the monthly Dayton contra dance on the second Saturday of each month, as well as Monday night contra dances each week rotating between Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Massanetta Springs Conference Center in Harrisonburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC