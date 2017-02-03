Rudolph Makes Partner With Firm
Troy Rudolph, a structural engineer with Engineering Solutions' office in Harrisonburg, has been promoted to partner with the Charlottesville-based firm, according to a news release. A Shenandoah Valley resident, Rudolph has been with the engineering firm since 2001, serving as its director of structural engineering in Harrisonburg.
