Reunited At Last
Fatee Hameed , 60, sits with her youngest son, Barzan, 28, as he holds his nephew, Honar, 2, in their Harrisonburg apartment on Tuesday. Barzan Hameed and his mother arrived in the country five days ago after their family was divided for five weeks, and said they were afraid President Donald Trump's executive order would separate them indefinitely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan 19
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC