Preston Lake Property Sold

A Charlottesville company that builds and manages apartment complexes has purchased land in the Preston Lake development, but a principal remains mum about plans for the properties. Mid Town Square LLC paid $2.5 million for two parcels acquired from MLK Preston Lake LLC. The deal closed on Dec. 27. State Corporation Commission records list William Park of Charlottesville as the registered agent for Mid Town Square.

