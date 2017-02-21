Police: Missing Prince William County Girl Found Safe
Makayla was found in the company of Meiti Metsla, 21, who has since been arrested for a Prince William County police felony charge of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children. During the investigation into Makayla's disappearance, detectives learned of inappropriate online conversations involving Meiti Metsla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC