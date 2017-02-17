Police Charge 1 Man with Forcible Rap...

Police Charge 1 Man with Forcible Rape of 19-Year-Old Woman

On February 18, officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to College Avenue for a complaint of injuries from an assault. During their initial investigation, responding officers learned that the incident involved a rape, but that the victim, a 19 year-old female resident of Harrisonburg, did not believe that she had sustained any serious physical injuries.

