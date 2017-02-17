Police Charge 1 Man with Forcible Rape of 19-Year-Old Woman
On February 18, officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to College Avenue for a complaint of injuries from an assault. During their initial investigation, responding officers learned that the incident involved a rape, but that the victim, a 19 year-old female resident of Harrisonburg, did not believe that she had sustained any serious physical injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC