One Arrested, Two Sought In City Armed Robbery

Police arrested a Harrisonburg man and are searching for two more suspects in connection with an armed robbery in the city. Little information is available about the crime, other than a 21-year-old man is the alleged victim of the robbery, which police say happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Star Crest Drive, according to a Saturday press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.