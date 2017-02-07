Nexus Suits Allege Impropriety At MRRJ

A pair of federal lawsuits claim officials at Middle River Regional Jail violated the Eighth Amendment rights of two former inmates of the Augusta County facility in 2015 and 2016 by denying them access to prescribed maintenance medications, Nexus Services Inc. announced Monday. The Verona-based company filed the suits late last month in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, naming officials at the Middle River Regional Jail Authority, a consortium of six local governments, including the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

