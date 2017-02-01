Nexus Drops Two From Emoji Suit

Nexus Services Inc. dropped two of six people named in a $1.26 million federal lawsuit claiming that Augusta County elected officials and employees violated the plaintiffs' civil rights. In a filing in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg late Monday night, attorneys for the company dropped Augusta County Commissioner of the Revenue Jean Shrewsbury and Gene Ergenbright, a part-time tax auditor for the Augusta County and Harrisonburg commissioners of the revenue, from the lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.