MTC Proposing Hands-On Ag Class
A new program at Massanutten Technical Center next school year might give area students the chance to get their hands dirty - with real dirt. The technical center, jointly funded by Harrisonburg and Rockingham County public schools, provides career and technical education, as well as adult-education classes in various subjects.
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House of Oak
|Feb 10
|House of Oak
|1
|Trial Set For Inca's Secret Owner, Manager
|Jan '17
|Gerry Bernard
|2
|Costco On The Move? Officials Say, No
|Nov '16
|heavy
|1
|The First Family
|Nov '16
|Mohamad dRACIST
|14
|Arson Charges Dropped, May Be Reinstated
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|County Landfill
|Nov '16
|County Landfill
|1
|Corrections Officer (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Corrections Officer
|1
