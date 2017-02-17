MTC Proposing Hands-On Ag Class

MTC Proposing Hands-On Ag Class

Read more: The Daily News-Record

A new program at Massanutten Technical Center next school year might give area students the chance to get their hands dirty - with real dirt. The technical center, jointly funded by Harrisonburg and Rockingham County public schools, provides career and technical education, as well as adult-education classes in various subjects.

